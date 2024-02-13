Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Raises Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in KBR were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth $23,701,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,315,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,580,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 134,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Price Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on KBR in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.