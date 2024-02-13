Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,816,000 after acquiring an additional 378,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $243.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

