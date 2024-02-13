Almacenes Éxito (EXTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th.

Almacenes Éxito Price Performance

Shares of EXTO opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. Almacenes Éxito has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.83.

Get Almacenes Éxito alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTO. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 3rd quarter worth $1,555,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Almacenes Éxito during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Almacenes Éxito during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.