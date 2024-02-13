Alpha Finance Lab Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.36 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $100.22 million and $2.36 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002445 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000567 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018513 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005104 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Alpha Finance Lab Profile
Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.
Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
