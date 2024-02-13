Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Trimmed by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $148.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $155.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,974 shares of company stock valued at $19,427,217 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

