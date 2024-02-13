Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) dropped 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 59,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 462,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,032,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,032,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,085,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,922,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $572,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 2,259.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

