American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in American Water Works by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $121.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.12 and its 200-day moving average is $130.36. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

