AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 107.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 11.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 48.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $7,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $168.42 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average of $156.09.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

