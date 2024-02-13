Analysts Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price at $97.14

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.57.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGT. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,496 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ALGT stock opened at $79.18 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average is $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 37.97%.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
