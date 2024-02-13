Analysts Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT at $318.17

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $317.52.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $244.74 on Thursday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

