Analysts Set Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) PT at $19.00

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) have earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bowlero by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Bowlero by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

