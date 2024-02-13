Analysts Set ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Target Price at $25.25

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,704.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,357,000 after purchasing an additional 419,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 743,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,939,000 after acquiring an additional 65,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after buying an additional 480,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

CNOB stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $818.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

