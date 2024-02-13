Analysts Set dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Price Target at C$11.00

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNTL shares. Scotiabank set a C$8.50 price objective on dentalcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.50 price objective on dentalcorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of dentalcorp stock opened at C$6.77 on Tuesday. dentalcorp has a 12-month low of C$5.27 and a 12-month high of C$10.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.48.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

