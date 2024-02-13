Analysts Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Target Price at $29.36

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Doximity by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

