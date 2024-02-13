Analysts Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Price Target at $32.68

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2024

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHIGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on OHI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.71%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.