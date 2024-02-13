Analysts Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Target Price at $270.14

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $72,860.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,813. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

RBC stock opened at $268.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.44. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $288.16.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

