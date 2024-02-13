Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) in the last few weeks:

2/7/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $680.00 to $810.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $763.00 to $805.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $710.00 to $865.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $650.00 to $850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $825.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $630.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $650.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $630.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $630.00 to $680.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

12/19/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $727.00 to $822.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $737.68 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $745.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $700.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $623.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.91.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

