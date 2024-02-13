Analyzing Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) and Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Solar Enertech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 7.03% 8.55% 6.66% Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Solar Enertech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Solar Enertech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.58%.

98.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Solar Enertech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $742.49 million 3.81 $57.15 million $0.90 55.75 Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Enertech.

Risk and Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Enertech has a beta of 52.15, meaning that its share price is 5,115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Solar Enertech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, foundry service providers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

About Solar Enertech

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company's solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls. The company markets its products primarily to solar panel installers, who incorporate those modules into their power generating systems that are sold to end-customers located in Europe, Australia, North America, and China. It markets its solar cells and modules under the SolarE brand name. The company was formerly known as Safer Residence Corporation and changed its name to Solar EnerTech Corp. in April 2006. Solar EnerTech Corp. was incorporated in 2004 is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

