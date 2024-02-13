Analyzing YETI (NYSE:YETI) and Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL)

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) and Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares YETI and Fitell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YETI 4.00% 29.12% 15.45% Fitell N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YETI and Fitell’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YETI $1.59 billion 2.68 $89.69 million $0.73 67.11 Fitell $4.80 million 6.40 -$1.59 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

YETI has higher revenue and earnings than Fitell.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for YETI and Fitell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YETI 1 10 6 0 2.29 Fitell 0 0 0 0 N/A

YETI currently has a consensus price target of $49.59, suggesting a potential upside of 1.22%. Given YETI’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe YETI is more favorable than Fitell.

Summary

YETI beats Fitell on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand. In addition, it offers YETI-branded gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through Website. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names. It is also involved in the boutique fitness clubs licensing business. The company sells its products through its online website and offline business, such as phone, e-mail, and showroom sales. Fitell Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Taren Point, Australia. Fitell Corporation is a subsidiary of SKMA Capital and Investment Ltd.

