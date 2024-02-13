Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Gap Down to $7.74

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $7.17. Anywhere Real Estate shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 166,942 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Anywhere Real Estate

The stock has a market capitalization of $808.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.