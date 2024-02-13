Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Down 54.5% in January

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the January 15th total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Apollomics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLM opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. Apollomics has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Apollomics in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Trading of Apollomics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollomics Company Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

