Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.16% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $37,208,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after buying an additional 1,331,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,040,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,865 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,654 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

