Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Applied Industrial Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $9.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $187.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.70. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $122.24 and a 52-week high of $189.48.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $323,411.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,719.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $323,411.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,719.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,114 shares of company stock worth $872,497. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

