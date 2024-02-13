AppLovin (APP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect AppLovin to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AppLovin Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of APP opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69. AppLovin has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75.
Insider Transactions at AppLovin
In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $36,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,332,520 shares of company stock valued at $50,806,354 in the last three months. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of AppLovin
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on APP. UBS Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.95.
View Our Latest Analysis on APP
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.
