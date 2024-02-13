AppLovin (APP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect AppLovin to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AppLovin Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of APP opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69. AppLovin has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $36,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,332,520 shares of company stock valued at $50,806,354 in the last three months. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 86.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 85,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on APP. UBS Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.95.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

