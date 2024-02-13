Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 602 Shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWC. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PWC opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $39.88.

About Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

