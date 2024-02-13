ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Down 91.3% in January

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ARB IOT Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:ARBB opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. ARB IOT Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.40.
ARB IOT Group Company Profile
