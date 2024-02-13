ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Down 91.3% in January

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ARB IOT Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARBB opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. ARB IOT Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

ARB IOT Group Company Profile

See Also

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

