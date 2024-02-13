Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Down 41.5% in January

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arbe Robotics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.92.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

