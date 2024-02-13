Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.53 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $395,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

