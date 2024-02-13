ArcBest Co. (ARCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

ArcBest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. ArcBest has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ArcBest to earn $12.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

ARCB stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.33. 99,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,993. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.45. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $146.24.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

