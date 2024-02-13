ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

ArcBest has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. ArcBest has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ArcBest to earn $12.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

ArcBest Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.09. 73,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.45. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $146.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. ArcBest’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised their target price on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1,668.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in ArcBest by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

