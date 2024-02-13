Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock Position Raised by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.16% of Ares Management worth $50,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Ares Management by 951.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Read Our Latest Report on ARES

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $136.60. The stock had a trading volume of 225,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,978. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.36 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.