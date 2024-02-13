Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $281.14 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $130.08 and a one year high of $292.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total transaction of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,999,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total transaction of $610,250.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,534 shares of company stock worth $43,800,343. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 301.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

