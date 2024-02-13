Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth $808,000. Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 407.9% during the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 130,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 104,409 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Arvinas by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 94,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth $972,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 129.2% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas stock opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.96. Arvinas has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $52.05.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

