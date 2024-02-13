Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.67. Ashford has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

