ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Up 54.3% in January

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the January 15th total of 109,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 350,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ ASPI traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. 74,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,816. ASP Isotopes has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.
ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASP Isotopes will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.
