ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Up 54.3% in January

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the January 15th total of 109,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 350,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the 1st quarter valued at $2,702,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASPI traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. 74,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,816. ASP Isotopes has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASP Isotopes will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

