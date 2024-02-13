Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 453,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.
ASMB opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $20.04.
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
