Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 453,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASMB

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Assembly Biosciences news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein purchased 24,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $233,990.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 655,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,141.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Up 1.2 %

ASMB opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.