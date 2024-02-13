Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.60 Per Share

Athelney Trust (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Athelney Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ATY stock opened at GBX 185 ($2.34) on Tuesday. Athelney Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 215 ($2.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 million, a P/E ratio of -196.81 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.14.
About Athelney Trust
