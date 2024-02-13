Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.60 Per Share

Athelney Trust (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Athelney Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ATY stock opened at GBX 185 ($2.34) on Tuesday. Athelney Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 215 ($2.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 million, a P/E ratio of -196.81 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.14.

About Athelney Trust

Athelney Trust plc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in companies across diversified sectors. It invests in the stocks of the small-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than £300m with either a full listing on the London Stock Exchange or a trading facility on AIM or ISDX.

