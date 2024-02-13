Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

Auburn National Bancorporation stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 million, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

