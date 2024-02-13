Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 506.4% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 228,554 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 21.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 438,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 76,466 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 798,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 117,823 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 59,849 shares during the period.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Aurora Innovation stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,991. Aurora Innovation has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

