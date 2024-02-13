Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.45 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $39.31 or 0.00080697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $14.45 billion and approximately $809.23 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00026290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00020510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000807 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,516,849 coins and its circulating supply is 367,483,939 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

