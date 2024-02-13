Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 65,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

AWRE traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 29,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,995. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Aware news, CEO Robert A. Eckel bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,019.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aware by 1.4% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aware by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aware by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aware by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aware by 60.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

