Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 65,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
AWRE traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 29,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,995. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.74.
In other Aware news, CEO Robert A. Eckel bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,019.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.
Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.
