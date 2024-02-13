Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Lowered to $165.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.43.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $122.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.21. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $105.28 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,533,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,470,000 after buying an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after buying an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,225,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 746,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,856,000 after buying an additional 17,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

