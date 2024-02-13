AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get AxoGen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXGN

AxoGen Stock Up 1.6 %

Insider Activity

AXGN stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $431.72 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.42. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AxoGen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.