AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXGN
AxoGen Stock Up 1.6 %
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AxoGen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AxoGen
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.