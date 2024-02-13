Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

BARC has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 247.60 ($3.13).

LON BARC opened at GBX 142.76 ($1.80) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.01. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.51). The firm has a market cap of £21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.24, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($133,724.32). In related news, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 200,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($351,098.76). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($133,724.32). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

