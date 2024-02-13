Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.63) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.84) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,650 ($20.84).

Get GSK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Trading Up 1.2 %

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK opened at GBX 1,645.80 ($20.79) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,355.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,523.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,464.01. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.45) and a one year high of GBX 1,674.40 ($21.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,333.33%.

Insider Activity

In other GSK news, insider Julie Brown purchased 19,360 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($19.99) per share, with a total value of £306,468.80 ($387,053.30). In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.31) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,753.47). Also, insider Julie Brown acquired 19,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($19.99) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($387,053.30). Insiders bought a total of 19,846 shares of company stock valued at $31,353,276 in the last three months. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.