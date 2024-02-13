BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$55.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.81.
BCE Stock Up 1.2 %
BCE Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.998 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
