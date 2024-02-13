BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$55.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price objective on BCE and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$55.81.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$51.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a 52-week low of C$49.57 and a 52-week high of C$65.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

