BCM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.02. 310,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,666. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $236.28. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

