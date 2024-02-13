BCM Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.1% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BCM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period.

SPTL stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,398. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

