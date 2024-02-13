BCM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

BCM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 510.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.90. 230,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,551. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.06.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2617 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

